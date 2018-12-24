Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly reunite — and go head to head on opening day with their former collaborator Adam McKay, whose Vice also opens. This time, the duo aren’t driving NASCAR, but going back to 19th century England. Ferrell plays Sherlock, while Reilly takes on the good Doc Watson as they investigate a threat against the Queen. The movie didn’t screen for critics, which makes us weary of its quality, but if it’s like other Ferrell pictures, you pretty much know what you’re in for. Let’s just hope this one is more Talladega Nights than Get Hard.