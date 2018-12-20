Over this cozy scene falls a shadow in the form of the family’s drug-addicted son Ben (Lucas Hedges). Holly (her daughter is named Ivy) returns from rehearsal to find him prowling in the driveway. He’s supposed to be in the midst of a stint in rehab, but there he is. Home to steal? Ben says no, he just got released early, but few believe him. Certainly not his wary sister (Kathryn Newton) who immediately notifies her stepdad (Courtney B. Vance). He arrives with a look on his face that suggests an unhappy repeat history with Ben, and there’s a set to his jaw that says Ben’s third strike was called some time ago.