I almost hate to complain, especially as that’s what the movie instructs us not to do. Returns opens with Jack the Lamplighter (Broadway star Lin-Manuel Miranda) singing “Under the Lovely London Sky,” when in fact the sky is gray and threatening, and London itself is looking a bit haggard (there are the usual Burberry models in the street, but also homeless people). Look on the bright side, says the movie, even when it’s dark and dreary.