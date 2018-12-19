From there, we get a quick rehash of his origins story: Dad (Temuera Morrison) is a lighthouse keeper, mom (Nicole Kidman) is queen of Atlantis and swims off soon after he’s born. Aquaman settles into his life as an Altantean/human hybrid, caught between two worlds but not all that bummed about it. He likes it topside, especially the Guinness. There’s a funny scene at a dive bar, Aquaman drinking from a giant tankard and facing down some potentially troublesome thugs (hey, aren’t you that fish guy?) in a scene that ends brightly, and highlighting Momoa’s way with a joke.