We see Ginsburg making a personal visit to Moritz (Chris Mulkey), and we also see that he is initially put off by the prospect of being a legal guinea pig for big-shot lawyers. It is here that Ginsburg, a keen legal mind not known for her personal touch — the movie notes that most of the family’s empathetic “mothering” is done by Marty — stops being a lawyer for a second or two and indicates that she knows what it’s like to care for a sick family member.