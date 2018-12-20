Those conventions sit a little uneasily with the movie’s larger ambition to tell an original story about art, perception, trauma, and healing — Zemeckis clearly wants to create something as offbeat and original as Hogancamp’s own photos. The movie doesn’t quite get there, and the strategy to make “Hogancamp’s” fantasies come to life as a motion-capture movie raises questions about whose imagination is being served in these moments — the subject’s or the filmmaker’s? Hogancamp’s miniatures, after all, are entirely under his creative control, and entirely him. This is something different, no matter how daring or well-intentioned or collaborative.