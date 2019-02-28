Alan Parsons started his career as a teenaged recording engineer at London’s famed EMI (now Abbey Road) Studios. He went on to work on the Beatles’ last two albums, then engineered Pink Floyd’s classic Dark Side of the Moon a few years later. But it wasn’t until 1977 that Parsons himself stepped into the limelight with I Robot, the second recording with his then studio-only prog-rock band, the Alan Parsons Project. A catchy single — “I Wouldn’t Want to Be Like You” — helped propel the album to platinum status in the U.S. Other hits (“Time,” “Eye in the Sky”) followed. In the decades since, the multi-instrumentalist has kept busy by recording and producing, as well as launching the educational DVD series The Art and Science of Sound Recording (narrated by Billy Bob Thornton). Parsons’ first solo CD in 15 years, The Secret, is set for April release, and he’ll likely share some new tracks onstage. — Nicole Pensiero