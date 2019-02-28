Score a discounted ticket to the Flower Show by buying at a SEPTA transit or Regional Rail station — $35 for adults and $17 for children. SEPTA is also keeping ticket offices open longer at select Regional Rail stations during show week, but there won’t be any quiet cars on trains due to expectations of high ridership. Pennsylvania seniors ages 65 and over can ride for free on any SEPTA vehicle, as long as they show a senior Key card or valid driver’s license. Seniors coming from New Jersey and Delaware can ride for half fares as long as they have a SEPTA senior Key card.