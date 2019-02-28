The Philadelphia Flower Show is back, sporting a ’60s theme and a high-stakes competition among the world’s best florists. If you’re planning to head to the Convention Center (1101 Arch St.) between Saturday, March 2, to Sunday, March 10, here’s a list of events and attractions you won’t want to miss.
Score a discounted ticket to the Flower Show by buying at a SEPTA transit or Regional Rail station — $35 for adults and $17 for children. SEPTA is also keeping ticket offices open longer at select Regional Rail stations during show week, but there won’t be any quiet cars on trains due to expectations of high ridership. Pennsylvania seniors ages 65 and over can ride for free on any SEPTA vehicle, as long as they show a senior Key card or valid driver’s license. Seniors coming from New Jersey and Delaware can ride for half fares as long as they have a SEPTA senior Key card.
SEPTA recommends that show attendees purchase the Independence Pass, which includes 10 trips. The pass costs $13 for an individual or $30 for a family. They’re sold at all Regional Rail ticket offices, online, and on Regional Rail trains.
This year’s entrance garden features architecture-themed designs from the Interflora World Cup competitors, as well as a suspended meadow of wildflowers and pop art-inspired flower and vine sculptures.
Don’t skip the diverse selection of plants submitted for awards by professional and amateur growers alike, including some rare carnivorous plants from Kevin Zhang, a millennial plant fanatic.
Relax with a pot of tea and light sandwiches when you need a break from the crowds. All seating is social and assigned in groups. Same-day admission is required.
11:30 a.m. and 2:45 p.m., Saturday, March 2, through Sunday, March 10, $28 per person.
A popular interactive exhibit for the younger ones, Butterflies Live! features more than 1,000 butterflies from 20-plus species, both domestic and exotic.
8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, March 2; also 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 3; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday to Friday, March 4-8; 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 9; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 10, $5 per person.
Here you can watch top international florists in action, learn a few tricks about using flowers in home decor, and even try your hand at competing against other audience members under the guidance of a professional. Seats are first come, first serve. The studio is open every day except for Sunday, March 10.
Improve your green thumb with talks from gardening experts and authors from around the country. This year, the Gardener’s Studio hosts lively potting parties, where you can learn the tricks to container gardening.
Most potting party spots are sold out, but there are remaining spots at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 6.
Stop by the Flower Show on Saturday and Sunday to watch some of the world’s best floral designers at work during the “Olympics for florists.” To be crowned champion — and win the $17,000 prize — they have to win a series of prepared and surprise challenges. On Monday, March 4, some competitors will lead separately ticketed workshops and presentations on their techniques.
Saturday, March 2, and Sunday, March 3. PHS members can also view the competition on Friday, March 1.
Your furry, four-legged friend is invited to join in on the Flower Show fun on Friday evening. If you plan to bring your pup, bring dog tags with proof of current rabies vaccine.
6 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 8.
Get an expertly guided tour of the Flower Show hours before it opens to the public. And if you love taking a good flower photo, sign up for early-morning photography tours, led by nationally renowned photographers. You’ll learn tips and tricks and get a sneak peek at where the pros like to shoot the show.
8 a.m., Monday through Friday, March 4 through 8, early-morning tours $110 for non-members, $100 for members; photography tours $130 for non-PHS members, $110 for PHS members.
Immerse yourself in the ‘60s and ‘70s at this year’s Flowers After Hours, where you can dance the night away to a Beatles tribute band. You can also play flower-power-inspired games and enjoy a cash bar and free tastings, including Baileys Strawberry & Cream served over ice cream.
8:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 2, $75 in advance and $85 at the door.
The Food Network personality and Restaurant: Impossible host will make two appearances at the Flower Show’s on-site State Store. He’ll be signing bottles from Boardroom Spirits, a Lansdale-based craft distillery he co-owns.
3 to 5 p.m., Saturday, March 9, also 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 10.
The Flower Show is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 2; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, March 3; 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Friday, March 4 to 8; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, March 9; and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 10.
Members' preview hours are from noon to 3:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, and 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 2.
Tickets to the Philadelphia Flower Show can be purchased online at theflowershow.com. Online tickets purchased before March 1 cost $34 for adults on weekends, $29.95 for adults on weekdays, $20 for students ages 17 to 24, and $17 for children ages 2 to 16. Tickets purchased online March 2-10 cost $32 on weekdays and $38 on weekends for adults, $21 for students, and $17 for children. Tickets purchased on site are $35 on weekdays and $42 on weekends for adults, $24 on weekdays and $26 on weekends for students, and $19 on weekdays and $20 on weekends for children.