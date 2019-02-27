The couple, both 24-year-old medical students at the University of Pennsylvania, share a small Graduate Hospital apartment that brims with thousands of plants. Most of them are carnivorous, requiring particular habitats, watering, and feeding schedules. There are clusters of pitcher plants of all sizes and colors, butterworts with sticky leaves that ensnare unlucky bugs, and bladderworts, which grow in water and catch mosquito larvae and water fleas with tiny traps on their roots. They feast on fruit flies from Zhang’s compost bin (and occasionally fertilizer pills).