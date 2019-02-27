Instead of using a garbage bag, apply online for one of Philadelphia’s free blue recycling bins. (Residents without internet access can register in person at a Sanitation Convenience Center.) Or create your own bin — any hard-sided container will work, as long as you stick a “recycling” label on it. Recycling stored in cardboard boxes and paper bags will likely, though not always, get picked up, but if it rains, those instantly become trash. Inclement weather can affect items in plastic bins as well, so be sure to use a lid or wait until the last possible moment to take recycling to the curb.