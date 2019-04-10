Pederson acknowledged that he can’t answer who will be the Eagles’ middle linebacker this spring, because the roster is not yet complete. There will be a clearer picture after the draft. There’s a noticeable hole at middle linebacker in the base defense after Jordan Hicks’ departure, although the Eagles have internal options they like. It’s important to note that the Eagles are seldom in their base defense, and often play with only one or two linebackers on the field. Nigel Bradham would be the one, and Bradham and Kamu Grugier-Hill could pair together in the nickel.