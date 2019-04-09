The Eagles won’t need to wait long to see Nick Foles in a Jacksonville Jaguars uniform: They’re traveling to Jacksonville during the second week of the preseason.
The NFL announced the preseason opponents Tuesday, and the highlight of the Eagles’ schedule is the game against the Jaguars. The game will be between Aug. 15-19; the exact date and time will be announced when the full schedule is revealed later this month.
Foles might play only a few series, but considering the Jaguars are not on the Eagles’ regular-season schedule, it’ll be a chance for Eagles fans to see the former Super Bowl MVP.
The Eagles will open the preseason at home against the Tennessee Titans between Aug. 8-12. Then comes the Jaguars game before the Eagles host the Baltimore Ravens in the third week of the preseason between Aug. 22-25. The Eagles and Ravens will practice against each other at the NovaCare Complex leading up to that game.
The preseason will conclude as it does each year against the New York Jets. That game will likely be Aug. 29, and it will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. The Eagles and Jets will play each other in the regular season, although the starting players seldom play in the fourth preseason game.
Week 1: vs. Tennessee
Week 2: at Jacksonville
Week 3: vs. Baltimore
Week 4: at New York Jets