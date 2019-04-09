The Eagles seized on the sudden cancellation of the Alliance of American Football (AAF) by signing three players from the now-defunct league on Tuesday: Luis Perez and wide receivers Greg Ward and Charles Johnson.
The players became free for NFL teams after the AAF suspended operations last week.
Perez, 24, played for the Birmingham Iron of the AAF. He completed 135 of 258 passes for 1,461 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions this season.
He spent last summer with the Los Angeles Rams during training camp and the preseason. The Rams signed him after he finished his college career at Texas A&M-Commerce, where he won the Division II national championship.
The Eagles have not signed another quarterback in free agency yet this offseason. Carson Wentz and Nate Sudfeld are the only quarterbacks on the roster, but the Eagles are expected to draft or sign one in the coming weeks. They will likely have four quarterbacks in training camp.
Ward, 23, is familiar to the team. He was on the Eagles’ practice squad during their Super Bowl season and spent last summer in Philadelphia, too. Ward played for the San Antonio Commodores and had 22 catches for 214 yards. The Eagles converted Ward to wide receiver after a prolific college career as a quarterback at Houston.
Johnson, 30, is the most accomplished of the three signings. He had 60 catches for 834 yards and two touchdowns with the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16. He hasn’t played in an NFL game during the past two seasons before leading the Orlando Apollos with 45 catches for 687 yards and five touchdowns.