There are still holes to fill in the roster, and the team has to determine by June 1 if Brandon Brooks is likely to recover from Achilles surgery and be worth his price tag. A few of the holes have to be filled by doing well in the draft; where the Eagles have three picks among the first 57, and five picks in the first four rounds. It would be a surprise if the team doesn’t use its first-round pick (25th) on a defensive lineman, but since the entire offseason has been surprisingly unpredictable, maybe not.