On Wednesday, high school athletes from Philadelphia, the southern Pennsylvania suburbs and South Jersey will have their first chance to officially commit to college football programs.
And area programs, like Penn State, Temple, Villanova and Rutgers, will be celebrating their commitments from the area and around the nation.
Keep up with all the latest commitments, de-commitments and news with this live feed featuring Inquirer reporters Rick O’Brien, Aaron Carter, Phil Anastasia, Joe Juliano, Marc Narducci and John Smallwood, and the area’s top prospects and college teams.
Southeastern Pennsylvania: From Boston College to Baylor, see where the top recruits are headed