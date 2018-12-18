In his final season at Conwell-Egan, quick and bruising running back Patrick Garwo sparked the Eagles to a 13-1 record, the Catholic League Blue Division title, and the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs.
“Players like him don’t come around very often,” Conwell-Egan coach Jack Techtmann said.
The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder rushed for 2,027 yards and 30 touchdowns this year. He added five more scores, on four receptions and a kick return.
Garwo will sign a national a letter of intent with Boston College during the early signing period that begins Wednesday. He will do so in a 3 p.m. ceremony at the Levittown school.
For his career, Garwo, who has bench-pressed 360 pounds, rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 71 TDs.
“He’s tough, his vision is off the charts, he regularly breaks tackles, and he makes amazing cutbacks,” Techtmann said.
A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Garwo was recruited by North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Temple, among others.
“As good a player as he is, he’s an even better leader,” Techtmann said. “That’s one of the things Boston College really likes about him. I could see him being a captain by his junior year.”
Imhotep Charter, which reached the Class 4A state final before losing to Erie’s Cathedral Prep, is expected to have a pair of seniors make their college commitments official on Wednesday.
Player School Pos. College
DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Acad. RB Villanova
Luke Benson C.B. West TE Syracuse
Connor Bishop Arch. Wood OL Army
Zach Bouggess St. Joe's Prep DB Princeton
Cade Brennan Garnet Valley DL Bucknell
Dawson Fontaine Bensalem PK/P Morgan State
Nick Gallo C.R. South TE Virginia Tech
Patrick Garwo Conwell-Egan RB Boston College
Jalen Goodman Lower Merion DB Villanova
Jake Hornibrook Malvern Prep OL Stanford
Anthony Laudicina Radnor OL Buffalo
TyGee Leach Malvern Prep DB Lehigh
Keith Maguire Malvern Prep LB Clemson
Oleh Manzyk Neshaminy LB New Hampshire
Caleb Mead Upper Moreland ATH New Hampshire
Jack Purcell Episcopal Ac. OL Penn
Asim Richards Hav. School OL North Carolina
Ricky Santiago Coatesville OL Towson
Edward Saydee Penn Charter ATH Temple
Tykee Smith Imhotep Charter DB West Virginia
Zack Tarburton Pennridge OL Bucknell
Yusuf Terry Imhotep Charter WR Baylor
Quincy Watson Malvern Prep ATH Delaware
Elijah Wroten Germantown Ac. OL Duke
Aaron Young Coatesville ATH Michigan State
Joe Bonczek St. Augustine LB Princeton
Aidan Borguet Delsea RB Harvard
Tyreke Brown Penns Grove LB Sacred Heart
Donovan Bunch Winslow Twp. DB Rutgers
Jason Collier West Deptford TE Pittsburgh
Jaylen DeCoteau St. Augustine DB Kent State
Dylan Deveney Shawnee/Hun School Ga. Tech
Elijah Glover Pleasantville DB Villanova
Jujuan Hudson Camden DB Bowling Green
Nick Kargman Woodrow Wilson QB Western Michigan
Kenny Lim West Deptford DB Princeton
Jayvin Little Timber Creek WR Wagner
Josh Pearcy Moorestown LB Rice
Wisdom Quarshie St. Joseph DL Temple
Omar Rogers Burlington Twp. DB Elon
Jon Searcy Shawnee LB Bucknell
Jabril Shakur Pleasantville DB Monmouth
Mohamed Toure Pleasantville LB Rutgers
Donald Williams Camden DB Rutgers