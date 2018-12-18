In his final season at Conwell-Egan, quick and bruising running back Patrick Garwo sparked the Eagles to a 13-1 record, the Catholic League Blue Division title, and the quarterfinal round of the PIAA Class 3A state playoffs.

“Players like him don’t come around very often,” Conwell-Egan coach Jack Techtmann said.

The 5-foot-9, 205-pounder rushed for 2,027 yards and 30 touchdowns this year. He added five more scores, on four receptions and a kick return.

Conwell-Egan running back Patrick Garwo, a Boston College recruit, rushed for more than 2,000 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

Garwo will sign a national a letter of intent with Boston College during the early signing period that begins Wednesday. He will do so in a 3 p.m. ceremony at the Levittown school.

For his career, Garwo, who has bench-pressed 360 pounds, rushed for more than 5,000 yards and 71 TDs.

“He’s tough, his vision is off the charts, he regularly breaks tackles, and he makes amazing cutbacks,” Techtmann said.

A three-star prospect according to 247Sports, Garwo was recruited by North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Temple, among others.

“As good a player as he is, he’s an even better leader,” Techtmann said. “That’s one of the things Boston College really likes about him. I could see him being a captain by his junior year.”

Imhotep Charter, which reached the Class 4A state final before losing to Erie’s Cathedral Prep, is expected to have a pair of seniors make their college commitments official on Wednesday.

Imhotep Charter wide receiver Yusuf Terry (left) will continue his career at Baylor.

Southeastern Pa. commitments

Player School Pos. College

DeeWil Barlee Episcopal Acad. RB Villanova

Luke Benson C.B. West TE Syracuse

Connor Bishop Arch. Wood OL Army

Zach Bouggess St. Joe's Prep DB Princeton

Cade Brennan Garnet Valley DL Bucknell

​Dawson Fontaine Bensalem PK/P Morgan State

Nick Gallo C.R. South TE Virginia Tech

Patrick Garwo Conwell-Egan RB Boston College

Jalen Goodman Lower Merion DB Villanova

Jake Hornibrook Malvern Prep OL Stanford

Anthony Laudicina Radnor OL Buffalo

TyGee Leach Malvern Prep DB Lehigh

Keith Maguire Malvern Prep LB Clemson

Oleh Manzyk Neshaminy LB New Hampshire

Caleb Mead Upper Moreland ATH New Hampshire

Jack Purcell Episcopal Ac. OL Penn

Asim Richards Hav. School OL North Carolina

Ricky Santiago Coatesville OL Towson

Edward Saydee Penn Charter ATH Temple

Tykee Smith Imhotep Charter DB West Virginia

Zack Tarburton Pennridge OL Bucknell

​Yusuf Terry Imhotep Charter WR Baylor

Quincy Watson Malvern Prep ATH Delaware

Elijah Wroten Germantown Ac. OL Duke

Aaron Young Coatesville ATH Michigan State

South Jersey commitments

Player School Pos. College

Joe Bonczek St. Augustine LB Princeton

Aidan Borguet Delsea RB Harvard

Tyreke Brown Penns Grove LB Sacred Heart

Donovan Bunch Winslow Twp. DB Rutgers

Jason Collier West Deptford TE Pittsburgh

Jaylen DeCoteau St. Augustine DB Kent State

Dylan Deveney Shawnee/Hun School Ga. Tech

Elijah Glover Pleasantville DB Villanova

Jujuan Hudson Camden DB Bowling Green

Nick Kargman Woodrow Wilson QB Western Michigan

Kenny Lim West Deptford DB Princeton

Jayvin Little Timber Creek WR Wagner

Josh Pearcy Moorestown LB Rice

Wisdom Quarshie St. Joseph DL Temple

Omar Rogers Burlington Twp. DB Elon

Jon Searcy Shawnee LB Bucknell

Jabril Shakur Pleasantville DB Monmouth

Mohamed Toure Pleasantville LB Rutgers

Donald Williams Camden DB Rutgers