One of South Jersey’s most highly recruited players might not sign until February.
Woodrow Wilson wide receiver Stanley King, who generated the second-most receiving yards in a season in South Jersey history, de-committed from Louisville last week and is keeping options open, according to Tigers coach Preston Brown.
“He’s getting ready to go to the Under-Armour Game and things could really open up for him there,” Brown said.
The 6-foot-5, 205-pound King will play in the Under Armour All-American game Jan. 3 in Orlando, Fla. The game will be nationally televised on ESPN 2.
King committed to Louisville in August. His other finalists were Rutgers, Toledo, Maryland and Virginia.
King announced that he was re-opening his recruitment in the wake of Louisville firing former coach Bobby Petrino.
Maryland, which has a new coach in former Alabama offensive coordinator Mike Locksley, remains a possible destination for King.
In addition, Preston Brown said that Temple has entered the picture, especially since the Owls have hired former Camden quarterback Francis Brown (no relation to the Woodrow Wilson coach), a top recruiter of South Jersey athletes, as an assistant coach under new head coach Manny Diaz.
Travon King, Stanley’s brother, is a freshman linebacker at Temple.
“With Coach Fran back at Temple, I know they want to get Stanley in for an official [visit],” Preston Brown said.
Brown also said Western Michigan was another possible landing spot King. Woodrow Wilson quarterback Nick Kargman, who set a state record with 3,963 passing yards last season, is expected to sign Wednesday with Western Michigan.
“Nick and Stanley are tight, so that would fit,” Brown said.
King caught 79 passes last season for 1,413 yards and 15 touchdowns as Woodrow Wilson went 9-4 and won the South Jersey Group 3 title.
King’s 1,413 receiving yards are the second-most in a season in South Jersey history, behind the 1,434 by Timber Creek’s Adonis Jennings in 2013.
King finished his career with 148 catches for 2,516 yards 28 touchdowns, ranking in the Top 7 in South Jersey history in all three categories.
King is a top athlete who also excels on the basketball court. In Woodrow Wilson’s 64-54 victory over Winslow Township on Friday, King generated a triple-double with 18 points, 17 rebounds and 12 blocks.
Joe Bonczek St. Augustine DB Princeton
Aidan Borguet Delsea RB Harvard
Tyreke Brown Penns Grove LB Sacred Heart
Donovan Bunch Winslow Twp. DB Rutgers
Jason Collier West Deptford TE Pitt
Jaylen DeCoteau St. Augustine DB Kent State
Jermaine Donaldson Eastern OL Temple
Elijah Glover Pleasantville DB Villanova
JaJuan Hudson Camden DB Bowling Green
Kenny Lim West Deptford DB Princeton
Jayvin Little Timber Creek WR Wagner
Nick Kargman Woodrow Wilson QB Western Michigan
Wisdom Quarshie St. Joseph DL Temple
Omar Rogers Burlington Twp. DB Elon
Jon Searcy Shawnee LB Bucknell
Jabril Shakur Pleasantville DB Monmouth
Mohamed Toure Pleasantville LB Rutgers
Donald Williams Camden DB Rutgers