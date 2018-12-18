Whether they are ready to be contributors as true freshman will start to be determined when training camp starts for Villanova next summer, but the recruiting Class of 2019 for the Wildcats adds depth across the board and could offer an opportunity for some to immediately fill positions of need.
Villanova could get a few more commitments by Friday, but on the first day of the early signing period, the Wildcats are anticipated to have 11 players sending their signed commitments to the Main Line on Wednesday.
With the Cats losing their starting quarterback, leading rusher and leading receiver to graduation, they bring in Pennsylvania All-State quarterback Connor Watkins from Loyalsock Township High in Williamsport; Episcopal Academy running back DeeWil Barlee, who scored a school record 23 touchdowns;, plus a pair of 2,000-yard receivers in Jaquan Allen from East Hartford, Conn., and Noel Miller from Rockville, Md.
Watkins, a pro-style quarterback, could get into the mix with redshirt freshman Qadir Ismail and junior Jack Schetlich to replace Zach Bednarczyk.
If Barlee can produce at the collegiate level like he did in high school, he could complement redshirt junior Justin Covington in replacing Aaron Forbes.
Junior Changa Hodge is the only returning player with at least 300 receiving yards, so opportunity with be there for Miller and Allen.
The other locals expected to sign with 'Nova are defensive backs Jalen Goodman from Lower Merion and Elijah Glover from Pleasantville and defensive lineman CJ Pressley from the Peddie School.
Here is a look at the players expected to sign football letters of intent with Villanova on Wednesday. The list is fluid.
Name Ht. Wt. Position High School/State
Jaquan Allen 6-1 190 WR East Hartford/ Ct.
DeeWil Barlee 5-8 185 RB Episcopal Academy/ Pa
Elijah Glover 6-1 195 DB Pleasantville/ NJ
Jalen Goodman 5-11 180 DB Lower Merion/ Pa
William Hambrook 6-3 265 OL Charlotte Catholic/NC
Jalen Howard 6-2 250 DL Woodbridge/ VA
Noel Miller 6-1 190 WR T.S. Wooten/ MD.
CJ Pressley 6-3 255 DL The Peddie School/ NJ
Jaden Rolling 6-5 355 OL Hudson Catholic/ NY
Elijah Solomon 6-0 230 LB Franklin/ MD
Connor Watkins 6-0 210 QB Loyalsock Township/ PA