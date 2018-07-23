Penn State gets commitment from No. 1 prospect in Delaware

Saleem Wormley, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound guard from Smyrna, Del., announced Monday he had given an oral commitment to Penn State to join the program’s freshman class of 2019.
Wormley, rated a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, chose the Nittany Lions over his other two finalists, Notre Dame and Rutgers. The Smyrna High star is considered the No. 1 prospect in Delaware by both recruiting services, and is ranked the nation’s sixth-ranked guard by Rivals and No. 13 by 247Sports.
1000% committed🦁⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/HNwAe8snqs
— B I G L E E M🌹 (@THEEBig77) July 23, 2018
Wormley is the 12th member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, and the Lions’ second offensive lineman.
