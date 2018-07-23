Penn State's James Franklin has questions in wake of legalized sports betting

Penn State's James Franklin has questions in wake of legalized sports betting Jul 23

Penn State gets commitment from No. 1 prospect in Delaware

Penn State gets commitment from No. 1 prospect in Delaware Jul 23

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

James Franklin is continuing to round out his 2019 recruiting class.

Saleem Wormley, a 6-foot-4, 300-pound guard from Smyrna, Del., announced Monday he had given an oral commitment to Penn State to join the program’s freshman class of 2019.

Wormley, rated a four-star recruit by both Rivals and 247Sports, chose the Nittany Lions over his other two finalists, Notre Dame and Rutgers. The Smyrna High star is considered the No. 1 prospect in Delaware by both recruiting services, and is ranked the nation’s sixth-ranked guard by Rivals and No. 13 by 247Sports.

1000% committed🦁⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/HNwAe8snqs — B I G L E E M🌹 (@THEEBig77) July 23, 2018

Wormley is the 12th member of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class, and the Lions’ second offensive lineman.

Other Penn State recruiting news

>> Four-star linebacker from Michigan commits to Penn State

>> Four-star defensive end prospect out of Virginia picks Penn State

>> Top-tier prospects out of Virginia, Connecticut commit to PSU

>> Four-star CB picks Penn State

>> Penn State signs another top running back from Virginia