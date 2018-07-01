Penn State picks up commitment from 4-star linebacker from Michigan

James Franklin is on the recruiting trail.

James Franklin added another member to his 2019 recruiting class Sunday.

Lance Dixon, a 6-2, 201-pound linebacker out of Michigan, picked Penn State over offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan and Texas A&M, among others.

He announced his commitment in a video with 247 Sports, which ranks him the seventh-best player in Michigan and the 16th-best outside linebacker in the class of 2019.

Dixon, out of West Bloomfield High School, is the 10th player to commit to Franklin’s Nittany Lions for 2019.

C O M M I T T E D . . . pic.twitter.com/l2BDhqi0Oa — 𝒜 𝒞 𝐸 ¹ᵏ (@Lance__Dixon) July 1, 2018

He joins Brandon Smith, a five-star player out of Virginia, as the only two linebacker commits for 2019 so far.

Franklin has commitments from four defensive backs and one quarterback — Ta’Quan Roberson from DePaul Catholic in Wayne, N.J.

