Penn State gets commitment from junior-college safety

Jaquan Brisker, ranked as the No. 1 junior-college safety in the nation by one recruiting website, has announced on Twitter that he has given an oral commitment to Penn State for its incoming class of 2019.

Brisker, who plays for Lackawanna College in Scranton, tweeted his decision Thursday night, choosing the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Mississippi, Pittsburgh, Maryland and West Virginia, among other schools.

Brisker, of Monroeville, Pa., was rated three stars by 247Sports. The site also ranked him as the nation’s No. 1 junior-college safety and the No. 9 junior-college player overall.

He played at Gateway High School and had been recruited by Penn State assistant coach Terry Smith, Gateway’s former head coach, before electing to go the junior-college route.

Brisker is the fourth player who has committed to Penn State for 2019.