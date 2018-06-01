Penn State football receives commitment from 4-star defensive end prospect Hakeem Beamon

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Hakeem Beamon, a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end from Chesterfield, Va., announced Friday on Twitter that he had given a verbal commitment to Penn State for the freshman class of 2019.

Beamon, who attends Lloyd C. Bird High School, chose the Nittany Lions over Alabama, Ohio State, Clemson, West Virginia and Maryland. He is rated four stars by two recruiting web sites, 247Sports and Rivals. He is ranked as 247 Sports’ No. 7 prospect in Virginia, and No. 8 in the state by Rivals.

Beamon committed last summer to North Carolina but announced on March 12 that he had reopened his recruiting.

Beamon is the ninth high school player to commit to Penn State for 2019, and the sixth in the last three weeks.