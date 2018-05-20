Penn State receives oral commitment from four-star cornerback

Joe Juliano has been a member of our sports staff since 1985. His current beats are Penn State football, college basketball, golf, and the Penn Relays. A graduate of Temple University, he also worked for 10 years with United Press International, the last seven as Philadelphia sports editor.

Penn State head coach James Franklin now has six commits for the 2019 class.

Marquis Wilson, a cornerback from Avon (Conn.) Old Farms School, announced on Twitter Sunday night that he had given an oral commitment to Penn State.

The 6-foot, 175-pound Wilson, the sixth player to commit to the Nittany Lions’ class of 2019, is rated four stars by both Rivals and 247Sports. He also had offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Ohio State, Wisconsin, Florida State and Virginia Tech, among other schools.

I’m 100% committed and would like to close down my entire recruitment‼️ #WeAre 🦁⚪️🔵 pic.twitter.com/61ytwmxe4f — Armani (@MarquisArmani) May 21, 2018

Wilson, of Windsor, Conn., is ranked by Rivals as the No. 25 high school cornerback in the nation and the No. 3 prospect in Connecticut. He is considered the No. 23 athlete by 247Sports and the No. 2 prospect in his home state. He had six interceptions as a junior and played wide receiver on offense.

According to reports, Wilson made an unofficial visit to Penn State during the weekend and committed to head coach James Franklin in person. He is the third player to commit to the Nittany Lions since Thursday.

