Pa. primary voters guide, deadly protests erupt as U.S. opens embassy | Morning Newsletter

Happy primary day, Pennsylvania. Did the election sneak up on you again? Don’t worry, my colleagues on our politics team have put together a slew of resources (maps, candidate profiles, and more) so you can prep for the polls. Plus, throughout the day Philly.com will have live coverage of it all. Can’t stay up late for the results? We’ll have you covered in tomorrow’s newsletter. Of course, there’s more news to discuss today. Namely, Monday was a bloody and tragic day in Gaza as the U.S. opened its embassy in Jerusalem. Another day of demonstrations is expected today. Let’s get started.
Aubrey Nagle
Pa. primary election day: 2018 voters guide
It’s poll time. Today is the day Pennsylvania Democratic and Republican voters will select their parties’ nominees for the U.S. House, U.S. senate, governor, lieutenant governor, and legislative seats. Philly voters can vote in three public ballot questions, too.
Yeah, there’s a lot to take in. Don’t worry, we have you covered.
Who are the candidates again? Our politics team has organized everything you need to know into one handy voters guide. Take a dive in:
- U.S. House of Representatives
- Governor
- Lieutenant governor
- U.S. Senate
- Pennsylvania State House and Senate
- Philly ballot questions
About that new congressional map… If you’re still unsure what district you live in and need to study up, enter your address in this interactive map.
Who did the Inquirer endorse? Glad you asked. Our Editorial Board has compiled its own guide of endorsements, complete with candidate illustrations.
When can I vote? Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. is allowed to vote.
Where can I find the results? We’ll have live coverage of the polls all day and night right here.
Mural Arts storefront helps fill the void as city debates safe-injection sites
Mural Arts opened its Kensington Storefront on the front lines of the opioid epidemic in hopes of bringing art and healing to a community in the throes of addiction.
But now, as Philadelphia debates the merits of safe-injection sites, the area immediately surrounding the storefront has become a safe space of its own. The regulars who join the storefront for crafting sessions and letter-writing workshops know much of the staff is equipped with overdose-reversing Narcan.
Can the arts as harm reduction really help the neighborhood? For some of the storefront clientele, the answer is yes.
What you need to know today
- Israeli soldiers killed 58 Palestinians and wounded more than 2,700 that were among the 35,000 demonstrating at the edges of Gaza as the U.S. Embassy opened in Jerusalem Monday. Meanwhile, first daughter Ivanka Trump and husband Jared Kushner led a celebration to open the embassy and President Trump declared it a “great day” for Israel.
- Let the gaming begin: sports betting is now legal in the U.S. Yesterday, the Supreme Court overturned a federal law which had banned it outside of Nevada.
- Edward Archer, the man convicted of shooting Philadelphia Police Officer Jesse Hartnett in an ISIS-inspired attack in 2016, was sentenced to decades in prison Monday.
- Mayor Jim Kenney’s $500 million public works initiative to fix up rec centers, libraries, and playgrounds is now threatened as Kenney and labor leader John Dougherty clash with City Council over minority representation in the construction unions.
- In 2010, Florida high school teacher Joel Moody was stripped of his teaching license for sending sexually-charged messages to a student. The chairman of the board of Drum Corps International, now embroiled in a sexual misconduct scandal involving a famed Allentown drum corps, hired him to work with teens anyway.
- When 17-year-old Sandrea Williams was killed Friday as two shooters opened fire on a group of teens in West Philadelphia, Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan said it was “almost like a terror attack.” Police are still investigating the shooting.
Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly
Date night, anyone? Apologies for any inconvenient ice cream cravings courtesy of @shaynemalcolm.
That’s Interesting
- Sometimes moving isn’t all that bad. While relocating a few weeks ago, a Philadelphia man discovered an interview he recorded with Muhammad Ali back when he was called Cassius Clay — one that had never been heard in the U.S.
- These days any Philadelphian can finish the phrase, “In West Philadelphia, born and raised.” But in a new video, Will Smith says he only became the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air after getting into tax trouble. Oops.
- A Norristown man says that he’s finally found an effective (if odd) way to banish the mischievous squirrels plaguing his clients for good. Don’t worry, his methods are kill-free.
- Philip Duffy, an Irishman linked to a stretch of Malvern land where 57 Irish immigrants were buried in a mass grave in 1832, will no longer be hidden like the stories he left untold. He’s about to get a tombstone for the first time.
- Gene Terruso, former artistic director of Pottstown’s Steel River Playhouse, thought he was ending a year as a Fulbright scholar when he got an offer he couldn’t refuse. Now he’s running an English-speaking theater in the Czech Republic.
- Villanova men’s basketball coach Jay Wright is having an eventful off-season. When he met Pope Francis last month, he gifted the pontiff a basketball — and the Pope asked if he wanted him to sign it.
Opinions
“Though Philadelphia is more Kyoto than Tokyo, we are are not quite akin to Birmingham, Ala., when it comes to innovation. To make that comparison would be overly reductive.“ — Technical.ly founder Christopher Wink on what he’s learned after eight years of Philly Tech Weeks.
- Jim Piazza, whose son Tim Piazza died in a hazing incident at a Penn State fraternity, isn’t sure banning fraternities would solve Greek life’s problems. Penn educator Jonathan Zimmerman, on the other hand, thinks in the #MeToo era women should boycott frats to press for change.
- If new Medicaid requirements become law, health care activist Ruth Ann Davidson writes, her bipolar son will be one paperwork error away from losing the coverage and medication he needs.
What we’re reading
- The Parker-Spruce Hotel has been called “seedy” and “sketchy,” but, as you can see from Curbed Philly’s tour inside, the newly renovated Center City building is trying to overcome its sordid past.
- If you’ve ever missed the clickety-clack of a nice typerwriter under your fingers, you might want to check out Philly Typewriter. Technical.ly Philly’s quick interview with the man behind the once-again-trendy business may make you nostalgic.
- A Philly burlesque dancer was so inspired by the empowering images of Black Panther that she produced an all-black burlesque show inspired by the groundbreaking film. Don’t miss WHYY’s report on the creative collaboration.
- Did you see footage of the glow-in-the-dark waves crashing on San Diego beaches last week? That “wow” moment came courtesy of bioluminescence, a phenomenon one company wants to apply to trees to create — what else — natural street lights, Fast Company reports. What would Philly look like with glowing trees…?
- In other cool science news, apparently a NASA probe found water vapor on Jupiter’s moon Europa, making it a prime candidate for alien life, reports the Guardian. Cue the X-Files theme.
Your Daily Dose of | Knockouts
Want to fight like Rocky Balboa or Adonis Creed? Intrepid reporter Bethany Ao tried out two local boxing gyms and fought chef Michael Solomonov to show you how it’s done.
Correction: Friday’s newsletter incorrectly stated that in Pennsylvania you do not need a license to openly carry a firearm. You do need a license in Philadelphia.