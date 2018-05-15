Pa. primary voters guide, deadly protests erupt as U.S. opens embassy | Morning Newsletter

Happy primary day, Pennsylvania. Did the election sneak up on you again? Don’t worry, my colleagues on our politics team have put together a slew of resources (maps, candidate profiles, and more) so you can prep for the polls. Plus, throughout the day Philly.com will have live coverage of it all. Can’t stay up late for the results? We’ll have you covered in tomorrow’s newsletter. Of course, there’s more news to discuss today. Namely, Monday was a bloody and tragic day in Gaza as the U.S. opened its embassy in Jerusalem. Another day of demonstrations is expected today. Let’s get started.

Reading this online? Sign up here to get this newsletter delivered to your inbox every morning.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





It’s poll time. Today is the day Pennsylvania Democratic and Republican voters will select their parties’ nominees for the U.S. House, U.S. senate, governor, lieutenant governor, and legislative seats. Philly voters can vote in three public ballot questions, too.

Yeah, there’s a lot to take in. Don’t worry, we have you covered.

Who are the candidates again? Our politics team has organized everything you need to know into one handy voters guide. Take a dive in:

About that new congressional map… If you’re still unsure what district you live in and need to study up, enter your address in this interactive map.

Who did the Inquirer endorse? Glad you asked. Our Editorial Board has compiled its own guide of endorsements, complete with candidate illustrations.

When can I vote? Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any voter in line by 8 p.m. is allowed to vote.

Where can I find the results? We’ll have live coverage of the polls all day and night right here.

Mural Arts opened its Kensington Storefront on the front lines of the opioid epidemic in hopes of bringing art and healing to a community in the throes of addiction.

But now, as Philadelphia debates the merits of safe-injection sites, the area immediately surrounding the storefront has become a safe space of its own. The regulars who join the storefront for crafting sessions and letter-writing workshops know much of the staff is equipped with overdose-reversing Narcan.

Can the arts as harm reduction really help the neighborhood? For some of the storefront clientele, the answer is yes.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Date night, anyone? Apologies for any inconvenient ice cream cravings courtesy of @shaynemalcolm.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Though Philadelphia is more Kyoto than Tokyo, we are are not quite akin to Birmingham, Ala., when it comes to innovation. To make that comparison would be overly reductive.“ — Technical.ly founder Christopher Wink on what he’s learned after eight years of Philly Tech Weeks.

Jim Piazza, whose son Tim Piazza died in a hazing incident at a Penn State fraternity, isn’t sure banning fraternities would solve Greek life’s problems. Penn educator Jonathan Zimmerman, on the other hand, thinks in the #MeToo era women should boycott frats to press for change.

If new Medicaid requirements become law, health care activist Ruth Ann Davidson writes, her bipolar son will be one paperwork error away from losing the coverage and medication he needs.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Knockouts

Want to fight like Rocky Balboa or Adonis Creed? Intrepid reporter Bethany Ao tried out two local boxing gyms and fought chef Michael Solomonov to show you how it’s done.

Correction: Friday’s newsletter incorrectly stated that in Pennsylvania you do not need a license to openly carry a firearm. You do need a license in Philadelphia.