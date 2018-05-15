Pa. primary election 2018: Live updates from the polls May 15

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Polls are open for Pennsylvania’s 2018 primary election.

Voters registered as either Democrats or Republicans are casting ballots to nominate candidates for November’s general election. Offices include governor, lieutenant governor, one U.S. Senate seat, all 18 U.S. House of Representative seats in newly drawn districts, 25 of 50 state Senate seats, and all 203 seats in the state House of Representatives.

All registered voters in Philadelphia are eligible to cast ballots on three city related referendum questions.

Polls close at 8 p.m.

Nearly everything you need to know can be found in our 2018 Pennsylvania primary election guide.

Check back during the day for updates at the polls and after 8 p.m. as the votes are being counted.

Weather will not be playing nice

The Primary Day forecast is not looking friendly at all.

Although there is no proof weather affects voter turnout, it will determine what you’ll wear when you go to the polls. Today, it looks like shorts and umbrellas.

The high will be near 90 and rain is in the forecast. It gets dicier after 4 p.m. when there is a threat of severe thunderstorms. A flash flood watch also goes into effect at 4 p.m. and will run through the night.

Where you live has not changed. Your Congressional District may have

As you probably heard, this is the first election using newly redrawn Congressional Districts in Pennsylvania.

Here’s a map to show the new lines. Aren’t those districts in Central Pennsylvania huge?