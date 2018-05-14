'I said, "Sandrea, Sandrea." She didn't reply': Mom recalls daughter's shooting in West Philly May 12

Police: West Philly triple shooting that killed girl, 17, was 'almost like a terror attack'

May 14

Sandrea Williams, 17, was shot and killed on Friday, May 11, 2018, in West Philly.

It was “almost like a terror attack,” Homicide Capt. Jack Ryan said Monday.

Two shooters — likely teenagers — “indiscriminately” opened fire on a group of teens Friday night in West Philadelphia, killing 17-year-old Sandrea Williams and wounding two teenage boys, Ryan said.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday, two gunmen crept up through a driveway on the 300 block of North Simpson Street and fired “23 shots in approximately seven seconds” at a group of at least six teens hanging out near the intersection of Simpson and Carlton Streets, Ryan said.

Sandrea, who had just driven to West Philly with a 17-year-old male friend to visit her mother, who lives on Simpson, and to see her friends, was one of the victims, an apparent bystander. She was pronounced dead shortly afterward at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. Her 17-year-old friend and another boy, 15, were each shot in a leg and were taken to hospitals in stable condition.

“It’s almost like a terror attack,” Ryan said of the shooters who “opened fire indiscriminately on a group of kids.”

“We do not believe Ms. Williams was targeted,” Ryan said. But he declined to say who may have been the target.

Police believe the shooting was motivated by “some manner of petty neighborhood dispute,” said Ryan, who declined to elaborate. Police were still investigating Monday and working on collecting surveillance video, he said.

Fired cartridge casings were found from two guns — a .45-caliber and a 9mm. “It’s a miracle that there weren’t any more casualties,” Ryan said.

In an interview Saturday, Sandrea’s mother, Nadia Syblis, 34, said she had been sitting on her front steps talking to an older brother when she heard the gunshots. She ran inside, then came back out after she saw someone lying on the 6400 block of Carlton, then realized it was her daughter.

Doctors at Penn Presbyterian told her that Sandrea was hit by a bullet that entered her back and exited her neck, the mother said.

Sandrea had lived with her mother and two sisters, ages 10 and 18, on Simpson Street, but had moved in February to East Mount Airy to live with an aunt, Naisha Rhoden, 36, who has a medical condition that doesn’t allow her to drive, family members said. She also helped Rhoden take care of her three children, ages 14, 9, and 5.

Sandrea was a junior at Camelot Academy in North Philadelphia after spending her freshman and sophomore years at Overbrook High School, her mother said. Rhoden said her niece wanted to join the Army.

Ryan described Sandrea as a “very nice young lady.”

A $20,000 reward is offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Tipsters should call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS or homicide detectives at 215-686-3334.