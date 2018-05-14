Gunman who pledged allegiance to ISIS after shooting Philly cop sentenced to almost 50 years in prison

A frame grab of the attempted killing of officer Jesse Hartnett by suspect Edward Archer during a press conference at Police Headquarters Friday January 8, 2016.

A Delaware County man convicted of shooting a Philadelphia Police officer in an ISIS-inspired ambush attack in 2016 was sentenced Monday to nearly 50 years in prison.

Edward Archer did not visibly react as his sentence of 48½ to 97 years — the maximum allowed — was imposed by Common Pleas Judge Leon W. Tucker. As he had throughout his trial in February, Archer refused to identify himself or to respond to the judge or his lawyers, saying he was loyal only to Allah.

The man he shot, Officer Jesse Hartnett, testified briefly at the sentencing hearing, saying that Archer fired more than a dozen shots at him purely because of the car he drove and the uniform he wore. He said Archer displayed “cowardice” and deserved the stiffest penalty allowed by law.

“He was on a mission,” said Hartnett. “A mission to kill.”

Assistant District Attorney Jan McDermott also read several victim impact statements from Hartnett’s relatives, describing the his physical limitations in the aftermath of the crime and the emotional impact on his family.

Archer fired at least a dozen shots at Hartnett while the officer was alone in his patrol car in West Philadelphia on Jan. 7, 2016. Hartnett was struck in the arm but managed to open his door with his feet and return fire as Archer ran away.

After being apprehended, Archer told investigators he had acted out of allegiance to the Islamic State. He has refused to participate in his own defense, declining to talk to his lawyers or to submit to mental health evaluations.

Investigators have found no link between Archer and any organized terror organization. His lawyer, Trevan Borum, said Monday that Archer is mentally ill.