Sports betting now legal; ban struck down as N.J. wins Supreme Court case

Texting and driving 'rampant' in Pa., but few get tickets. Here's why

Texting and driving 'rampant' in Pa., but few get tickets. Here's why May 7

Justine McDaniel covers vices on the policy and solutions team, writing about topics such as gambling, liquor control, marijuana legalization, and opioid policy.

On Monday, the Supreme Court overturned a federal ban on sports betting, allowing states like New Jersey to legally enter into the $150 billion industry.

Sports betting is now legal in the United States.

In a ruling Monday in a case from New Jersey, the Supreme Court on Monday overturned a federal law that banned gambling outside of Nevada on college and professional sporting events.

The ruling could set the stage for states, including Pennsylvania, to expand legalized gambling options to what has been estimated to be a $150 billion industry. Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, which tracks state-by-state gambling legislation, said in a recent report that legal sports betting could be offered in 32 states within five years.

In Pennsylvania, which last year put in place much of the framework needed to make sports betting happen, lawmakers would just need to pass a plan for how sports wagering would be made available to residents. Rep. Jeff Pyle (R., Armstrong), chair of the House Gaming Oversight Committee, said Pennsylvanians could be making sports bets in six months to a year, but the state Gaming Control Board does not yet have a timetable, spokesman Doug Harbach.

“It’s good news for us,” he said of the Supreme Court decision. “We were prepared for this. …. We’ve just got to figure out how we’re doing it.” Writing for the majority, Justice Samuel Alito, a New Jersey native, said the issue with the federal law was that it put state legislatures “under the direct control of Congress.”

Alito wrote: “A more direct affront to state sovereignty is not easy to imagine.”

The court’s decision is a big win for New Jersey, which has fought to legalize sports betting within casinos and racetracks across the state. In the last few years, the Garden State twice passed laws that attempted to overcome the prohibition. The state was then sued by the NCAA and the four major professional sports leagues: the NFL, MLB, NHL, and NBA.

“While we are still reviewing the decision to understand the overall implications to college sports, we will adjust sports wagering and championship policies to align with the direction from the court,” NCAA chief legal officer Donald Remy said in a statement.

“This is a decisive and extremely gratifying victory for New Jersey. We are on the right side of history with this case with a decision that will allow us to follow through with legally-sanctioned sports betting,” said New Jersey State Sen. President Steve Sweeney in a statement.

“We can now seize the opportunity with a new sector of gaming that will help create jobs, generate economic growth and be an important boost to the casino industry and horse racing. Sports betting is already a common practice and making it legal is the most responsible and most beneficial thing to do.”

Lower courts had previously ruled against New Jersey, saying the state’s plan violated federal law. The state fought the case for more than seven years.

“I am thrilled to see the Supreme Court finally side with New Jersey and strike down the arbitrary ban on sports betting imposed by Congress decades ago,” said Gov. Murphy in a statement.

Sports betting could bring another significant chunk of revenue to Pennsylvania, which would impose a tax on it, although lawmakers haven’t discussed details yet, Pyle said. Proposals include allowing sports betting to be run out of the casinos or out of Pennsylvania locations, he said.

“We’d like to see an in-state [entity]… We’d rather not rely on something out of state,” Pyle said. “We would like to see a static Pennsylvania location so that we can tax it. The only reason we’re doing this is to draw revenue, and to give people pretty much what they want– and that’s a win-win.”

He predicted the topic would be part of upcoming budget discussions.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.