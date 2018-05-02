City set to clear Kensington camps, Year of the Woman gets test in primaries | Morning Newsletter

Welcome to Wednesday, Philadelphia. As the city plans to clear drug encampments plaguing Kensington, residents — of both the neighborhood and the camps — are not so sure the city is making the right moves. Officials, on the other hand, say they’ve learned some valuable lessons and are ready to make a positive change. There’s a healthy dose of skepticism involved. Same goes for protesters looking to reduce the city’s budget for criminal justice. Philly’s jail populations have dropped but their budgets haven’t. Understandably, many inside and outside City Hall are asking why. There’s a lot to discuss today, folks, let’s get started.

— Aubrey Nagle (@aubsn, morningnewsletter@philly.com)





The city said last week it plans to clear two of the four Kensington drug encampments that have steadily grown alongside the opioid epidemic by the end of the month.

City officials have stressed that there will be places for people to go and hope to move those in addiction to two new shelters opening nearby.

But both neighbors and residents of the encampment are skeptical. When the city cleared a train gulch at Gurney Street last year, residents said drug use that took place in the secluded area just moved out into the open.

A record number of women are running for Congress this year across the country, fueled by a backlash to both Trump and abuses of power by men, many exemplified by the #MeToo era.

Pennsylvania’s redistricting earlier this year created an unusual number of open seats in our region, which women jumped to fill. But many are first-time candidates facing career politicians with name recognition.

Keep an eye on the upcoming primaries. The “Year of the Woman” narrative will get a test as competitive races leave no easy avenues for women.

Philadelphia leaders have reduced the city’s jail population by a striking 28 percent in two years. So many are asking, why haven’t costs fallen accordingly?

Yesterday a hearing on the Department of Prisons’ budget request for more than $256 million showed the budget had been reduced just 1.7 percent over the last two years. In fact, the cost per inmate has ballooned in the same time.

While City Council debated inside, hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside City Hall to protest what they consider to be an excessive level of spending.

What you need to know today

Through Your Eyes | #OurPhilly

Everyone loves a nice skyline shot, but this photo by @wickedawesometravels shows off an often overlooked angle of the Delaware.

That’s Interesting

Opinions

“Perhaps just like the two men at Starbucks, black service employees are assumed to have hostile intentions unless they put in extra effort to put forth a smile and show they are not a threat.” — Penn State psychology professor Alicia Grandey on the emotional tax paid by black service industry employees.

In the first of several primary election endorsements on the way from our Editorial Board, the Inquirer is endorsing State Rep. Madeleine Dean as the Democratic candidate in Pennsylvania’s Fourth Congressional District.

Would you go for a walk with strangers just to talk about Philly? Ashley Hahn, organizer of Jane’s Walk Philadelphia, writes that the walks “chip away at the divisions and indifference that can separate us.”

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Cards

Carl’s Cards and Collectibles in Havertown isn’t any old hobby haven. More than 600 local sports stars, from Jacon Kelce to Charlie Manuel, have dropped by.