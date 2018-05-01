30th Street Station security failures pose risk to passengers, Amtrak finds

Southwest wanted more time for inspections to spot engine flaws like the one that killed a woman Tuesday

Travelers make their way through the 30th Street Station.

Doors that don’t lock, security cameras that don’t work, and a lack of control over who’s coming and going all contribute to making 30th Street Station a security risk, a report from Amtrak’s inspector general has found.

“Longstanding unmitigated security weaknesses at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and Penn Coach Yard are placing the security and safety of the company’s passengers and employees at risk,” stated the report, released April 24.

The station serves more than 4.4 million riders in 2017 and brought in $306 million in revenue, Amtrak reported.

The report found that the station’s exterior doors cannot be locked, either because they aren’t equipped with locks or officials don’t have keys. Amtrak has been working on the problem, the report found, but efforts have stalled due to a lack of funding. Amtrak does not have the ability to secure the station if there’s an emergency.

The station also serves riders on SEPTA and NJTransit trains.

Security within the building also is troubling, the report said. Interior doors aren’t secure, and too many workers have access to office space they have no reason to use. An example the report cited was the station’s ticketing office. Twenty-six people work there, but 450 employees and contractors in Amtrak’s ticketing department nationwide can get into the office in Philadelphia.

Outside the station, security at the rail yard was determined to be lax. Investigators found damaged fences, no gates at the entrance to the yard, and no regular patrols. Video cameras both in the station and the rail yard weren’t all functioning.

“As a result, trespassers can easily access and park in the yard, which has resulted in thefts and other issues,” the report stated, “including an intoxicated driver overturning a vehicle onto the tracks in 2013.”

Fixes for the fences and cameras were, again, on hold due to a lack of funding, the report stated.

Amtrak officials had not responded to a request for comment Tuesday morning. Philadelphia Police were reviewing the report and declined to comment Tuesday morning.

Sen. Bob Casey (D., Pa.) pointed to the report as a call for funding to improve for the national rail carrier. “Amtrak has been underfunded for years, and this is one more example why we need to invest in our national infrastructure and Amtrak,” he said.

The inspector general office conducted observations at the rail yard and station, interviews with workers, and compared of practices at 30th Street to other Amtrak stations and security practices with other public and private organizations.