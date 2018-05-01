5 Philly events you can't miss this May

7 days of things to do in Philadelphia from April 29 to May 5

Karina Fricker (left) polka dances with her brother Werner Fricker III during the South Street Headhouse District South Street Spring Festival on Saturday, May 6, 2017. The Fricker's belong to the United German Hungarian Schuhplattlers group.

Now that spring weather is finally upon us, it’s time to go outside and enjoy all the events happening across Philadelphia this May. Here’s what you can’t miss this month.

South Street Spring Festival

The South Street Spring Festival is always full of tasty bites, local brews, live music and plenty of artisan booths where you can do your shopping. Don’t miss the “Philly taco” eating contest, in which the winner is the fastest to devour an oversized slice from Lorenzo’s wrapped around a cheesesteak from Jim’s. While you’re there, pick up a free comic book at Atomic City Comics to celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 5, Front to 8th Streets, pay-as-you-go, 215-413-3713, southstreet.com

Broad Street Run

Thousands of runners take on Broad Street during the annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run, the largest 10-mile race in the country. Even if no one you know is competing, it’s still fun to show up and cheer for the runners. Don’t forget to make a sign. Race day is a Sunday, and there are plenty of brunch spots near the course for runners and their fans to refuel.

8 a.m. Sunday, May 6, along Broad Street, free, 215-683-3594, broadstreetrun.com

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Spruce Street Harbor Park, one of the Delaware Riverfront’s most popular attractions, reopens for the summer this month. Enjoy one of the best urban beaches in America while munching on offerings from the city’s best chefs. Stay tuned for details on what’s new this year and which of your favorite foods and attractions are back for another round.

Friday, May 11, Delaware Riverfront, free, delawareriverfront.com

Italian Market Festival

Get in touch with your Italian side at 9th Street’s vast block party, where you can chow down on the best treats the Italian Market has to offer, like spumoni, cannoli, and garlic knots. The Procession of Saints is a beloved tradition, and you’ll certainly want to catch the Grease Pole Climbing Competition.

Saturday, May 19, and Sunday, May 20, South Ninth Street, pay-as-you-go, 215-278-2903, italianmarketfestival.com

Sail Philadelphia

The tall ships sail into the Delaware Riverfront for the extended Memorial Day weekend, and you can catch a glimpse of 11 gorgeous vessels — or climb aboard. Visitors can make deck visits and even book “sail away” excursions. When you’re not touring the ships, enjoy live music and family-friendly programming a stone’s throw from the river.

Thursday, May 24, to Monday, May 28, Delaware Riverfront, $7 for adult admission to the festival, additional fees to board the ships, 877-435-9849, sailphiladelphia.org