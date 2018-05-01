Man toting AR-15 in Abington walkabout is engaging in 'passive-aggressive' tactic, police chief says

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

A man who was seen walking around Abington with an AR-15 rifle, alarming residents, is engaging in a “passive-aggressive tactic” aimed at drawing law enforcement officer into a debate over the Second Amendment, the townships police chief says.

Chief Patrick Molloy says the man, with an AR-15 slung behind his back, was reported in the area of North Hills, Ardsley, Glenside and the Abington Shopping Center on Monday.

“While this individual’s intentions are unknown, it appears that he is attempting to draw our police officers into a debate or an encounter over his 2nd Amendment right to carry this weapon in public,” Molloy said in an open letter to residents. “All of our officers are well aware of this passive-aggressive tactic, as they have been videotaped during at least one encounter with him.”

“While no laws have been broken, this individual’s actions have caused unnecessary alarm to the public, thus diverting valuable police resources from our core mission,” he said. “Our department will continue to balance our duty to protect the 2nd Amendment rights of this individual with our duty to provide public safety to all of our residents.”

He urged residents to not hesitate in calling 911 “if you feel your safety is threatened.”

Pennsylvania is one of 45 states that allow citizens to openly carry a firearm in public places.