Philadelphia weather updates: Latest on snow, forecast, travel, closings

Biggest snow of the season … so why wasn't it more disruptive?

Biggest snow of the season … so why wasn't it more disruptive? Mar 21

People walk down the steps of the Philadelphia Musuem of Art on Wednesday, March 21, 2018. It was the fourth nor'easter in March.

Snow struck the Philadelphia region Wednesday as the East Coast contended with its fourth coastal storm in three weeks. The National Weather Service predicted up to about a foot in parts of the area by the end of the storm, a roll back from estimates of 12 to 18 inches. Schools and governments closed, commuter railroads operated on modified schedules, and thousands of flights were canceled to and from airports in the path of the nor’easter. Here’s the latest of what you need to know.

Forecast

A winter storm warning expires at 2 a.m. Thursday in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. Precipitation on Wednesday first turned to snow north and west of the city, where the heaviest amounts were expected, with accumulation totals of up to a foot projected in some areas. Thundersnow was reported in Ocean County around 5 p.m. The heaviest snow was expected to taper off after 9 p.m. Wednesday across the region.

Here’s how much snow has fallen around the region so far.

What Happened to Spring? Expected snow totals from the National Weather Service have increased with each new forecast, before pulling back a bit with the map issued early Wednesday. SOURCE: National Weather Service Staff Graphic

Highways

Traffic on Wednesday was mostly light on the region’s highways, as most people stayed off the roads. Gov. Wolf said National Guard soldiers were on standby if needed and that plow trucks were working to clean up the snow.

While snow is falling, roads will not be bare. Even on interstates, plow routes take two hours or more to return to the start point. #PAWinter #WinterStormToby pic.twitter.com/tNsJl06Or0 — PA Department of Transportation (@PennDOTNews) March 21, 2018

Among the accidents reported was a police vehicle that spun out of control and hit a guardrail on Interstate 95 at Washington Avenue. Two officers were taken to Hahnemann University Hospital to be checked out.

A snow emergency barring parking along designated snow routes went into effect at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Philadelphia.

The speed limit was reduced to 25 mph on Delaware River toll bridges and to 45 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Restrictions on the Pennsylvania Turnpike were being lifted in stages Wednesday night. At 10 p.m., restrictions on certain trucks, RVs, and trailers were scheduled to end on the entire Northeastern Extension.

All remaining vehicle and speed restrictions were set to be lifted at midnight for the main east-west turnpike.

Some vehicle restrictions were still in place on the Blue Route, and Interstates 76 and 95 in southeastern Pennsylvania.

Similar restrictions were in place on interstates in North Jersey.

Mass Transit

SEPTA advised riders to plan ahead and avoid unnecessary travel. Regional Rail lines were operating on a severe storm schedule except for the Cynwyd Line, which was shut down, and the Wilmington/Newark Line, which was running on an enhanced Saturday schedule, with service to Newark and Churchmans Crossing stations.

At 10 p.m. Wednesday, service will be suspended along the Norristown High Speed Line between Bryn Mawr and Norristown Transportation Center due to heavy snow accumulation, the agency said.

Due to deteriorating road conditions, numerous SEPTA bus routes were being detoured. Service on the Route 35 bus was suspended. Information on all detours can be found in the System Status section of www.septa.org.

The Market-Frankford and Broad Street lines will operate through the night into Thursday morning.

Normal weekday service on all modes will return Thursday morning, SEPTA said.

PATCO was running on a snow schedule.

NJ Transit was operating on a severe weather schedule on its rail lines. Bus service statewide was suspended at 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Amtrak was operating on a modified schedule and will continue to do so Thursday.

Schools

Philadelphia public schools will open with a two-hour delay Thursday. NBC10 has a list of other school delays.

All @PHLschools & District operated early childhood programs will open tomorrow, Thurs. March 22 on a two-hour delay. All buses will operate on a delayed schedule pushing morning pick up times back by two hours. District administrative offices will be open on-time. — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) March 21, 2018

The Archdiocese of Philadelphia said its high schools and parochial elementary schools in the city also will open on a two-hour delay Thursday.

Archdiocesan schools in the suburban counties will follow the decisions of their corresponding local public school districts and report their own opening times.

Government

Philadelphia city government and courts were closed Wednesday. If you have been called to jury duty, you will be rescheduled.

Garbage collections was suspended in Philadelphia. Collections will be one day behind through the weekend, weather permitting.

New Jersey State government offices and courts were closed.

Federal government offices and courts were closed in Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

County and municipal governments around the region were closed.

Airport

Philadelphia International Airport says more than 700 flights to or from the airport have been canceled. Check with your airline for flight status.

Weather-related closures and cancellations

Wednesday’s Sing Hallelujah performance at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts has been postponed until May. A number of attractions and cultural institutions around the area were also closed Wednesday, including:

Staff writer Patricia Madej contributed to this report

