Snow likely in Philly area from pair of coastal storms

The National Weather Service is predicting nearly a foot of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. Some other forecasters are predicting less, but still a good thumping.
by , Staff Writer @borenmc | mboren@phillynews.com
Michael Boren

Staff Writer

Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, so how does Mother Nature reward us?

With two winter storms.

The first — on Tuesday — is expected to be a nuisance, dropping a coating to a few inches of sleet and snow on the Philadelphia region. The second and much stronger storm, on Wednesday, could dump at least six inches — potentially even up to a foot — of gloppy, wet snow.

The National Weather Service has put the region under a winter storm watch.

This will mark the fourth straight week of snow in March, which is more than making up for February’s lack of snow and balmy temperatures.

The track of this week’s coastal systems could still wobble, bringing more or less snow to some areas, but here are forecasters’ projections thus far. These totals encompass both Tuesday and Wednesday:

National Weather Service: 10-12 inches

The weather service had earlier predicted four to six inches. It has since boosted those totals.

NBC10: 4-10 inches

6ABC: 4-8 inches

FOX29: 6-9 inches

CBS3: 4-8 inches

Weather NJ/Eastern PA Weather Authority: 6-9 inches

Caveats

One thing to consider: The high angle of the sun in the sky could keep snow accumulations down during the daylight hours.

And the snow doesn’t stop after Wednesday. More is possible this weekend, though details on that are still murky.

Snow or not, spring temperatures don’t look to be making an arrival any time soon.

Staff writer Joseph Gambardello contributed to this report.

Published: | Updated:
