Snow likely in Philly area from pair of coastal storms

Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, so how does Mother Nature reward us?
With two winter storms.
The first — on Tuesday — is expected to be a nuisance, dropping a coating to a few inches of sleet and snow on the Philadelphia region. The second and much stronger storm, on Wednesday, could dump at least six inches — potentially even up to a foot — of gloppy, wet snow.
The National Weather Service has put the region under a winter storm watch.
This will mark the fourth straight week of snow in March, which is more than making up for February’s lack of snow and balmy temperatures.
The track of this week’s coastal systems could still wobble, bringing more or less snow to some areas, but here are forecasters’ projections thus far. These totals encompass both Tuesday and Wednesday:
National Weather Service: 10-12 inches
Here's the updated @NWS_MountHolly snowfall forecast. Don't be operating heavy equipment when you look at this. pic.twitter.com/jyxCju51BH
— Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) March 19, 2018
The weather service had earlier predicted four to six inches. It has since boosted those totals.
NBC10: 4-10 inches
NBC10 First Alert snowfall forecast. The + is there due to uncertainty of how much sleet will fall Tuesday, which could limit totals a bit. If it's all snow, amounts go up. pic.twitter.com/Hapk5tmVA8
— Glenn Schwartz (@HurricaneNBC10) March 19, 2018
6ABC: 4-8 inches
Get ready for a one, two punch from mother nature. 1st, no biggie. Second likely will drop this! #FourEaster More details: https://t.co/kv7GWAMi4A pic.twitter.com/hbazCP53uF
— Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 19, 2018
FOX29: 6-9 inches
#Snow Forecast for a powerful #Spring Nor'easter Some spots could see up to 12" of #snow. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/rfXDq7kAcQ
— Kathy Orr (@KathyOrrFOX29) March 19, 2018
CBS3: 4-8 inches
Are you excited for more snow?
LATEST FORECAST: https://t.co/Fa5dDzTBdW pic.twitter.com/7FmHnqC6qT
— CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 19, 2018
Weather NJ/Eastern PA Weather Authority: 6-9 inches
Winter Storm Update https://t.co/y4Zi4eJckG
— Weather NJ (@myWeatherNJ) March 19, 2018
Caveats
One thing to consider: The high angle of the sun in the sky could keep snow accumulations down during the daylight hours.
And the snow doesn’t stop after Wednesday. More is possible this weekend, though details on that are still murky.
Snow or not, spring temperatures don’t look to be making an arrival any time soon.
I'd really love to say we are almost done with this pattern…but…we're not. Probably will not completely break down until sometime in April. pic.twitter.com/qMW0gCssr6
— Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 19, 2018
Staff writer Joseph Gambardello contributed to this report.
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.