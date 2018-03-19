Snow likely in Philly area from pair of coastal storms

Pa.'s 18th Congressional District: How counting the votes works in tight Lamb-Saccone race

The National Weather Service is predicting nearly a foot of snow between Tuesday and Wednesday. Some other forecasters are predicting less, but still a good thumping.

Spring arrives at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday, so how does Mother Nature reward us?

With two winter storms.

The first — on Tuesday — is expected to be a nuisance, dropping a coating to a few inches of sleet and snow on the Philadelphia region. The second and much stronger storm, on Wednesday, could dump at least six inches — potentially even up to a foot — of gloppy, wet snow.

The National Weather Service has put the region under a winter storm watch.

This will mark the fourth straight week of snow in March, which is more than making up for February’s lack of snow and balmy temperatures.

The track of this week’s coastal systems could still wobble, bringing more or less snow to some areas, but here are forecasters’ projections thus far. These totals encompass both Tuesday and Wednesday:

National Weather Service: 10-12 inches

Here's the updated @NWS_MountHolly snowfall forecast. Don't be operating heavy equipment when you look at this. pic.twitter.com/jyxCju51BH — Gary Szatkowski (@GarySzatkowski) March 19, 2018

The weather service had earlier predicted four to six inches. It has since boosted those totals.

NBC10: 4-10 inches



NBC10 First Alert snowfall forecast. The + is there due to uncertainty of how much sleet will fall Tuesday, which could limit totals a bit. If it's all snow, amounts go up. pic.twitter.com/Hapk5tmVA8 — Glenn Schwartz (@HurricaneNBC10) March 19, 2018

6ABC: 4-8 inches

Get ready for a one, two punch from mother nature. 1st, no biggie. Second likely will drop this! #FourEaster More details: https://t.co/kv7GWAMi4A pic.twitter.com/hbazCP53uF — Cecily Tynan (@CecilyTynan) March 19, 2018

FOX29: 6-9 inches

CBS3: 4-8 inches

Are you excited for more snow?

LATEST FORECAST: https://t.co/Fa5dDzTBdW pic.twitter.com/7FmHnqC6qT — CBS Philly (@CBSPhilly) March 19, 2018

Weather NJ/Eastern PA Weather Authority: 6-9 inches

Winter Storm Update https://t.co/y4Zi4eJckG — Weather NJ (@myWeatherNJ) March 19, 2018

Caveats

One thing to consider: The high angle of the sun in the sky could keep snow accumulations down during the daylight hours.

And the snow doesn’t stop after Wednesday. More is possible this weekend, though details on that are still murky.

Snow or not, spring temperatures don’t look to be making an arrival any time soon.

I'd really love to say we are almost done with this pattern…but…we're not. Probably will not completely break down until sometime in April. pic.twitter.com/qMW0gCssr6 — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) March 19, 2018

Staff writer Joseph Gambardello contributed to this report.

