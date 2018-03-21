How much snow has fallen in Philadelphia region? Latest updates

The fourth nor’easter in the past month is making its way through the Philadelphia region Wednesday, bringing a wintry mix of precipitation that’s expected to shift to all snow as the day progresses. The National Weather Service is predicting eight to 12 inches of snow for Philadelphia, a decrease from earlier projections that had called for 12 to 18 inches. Here’s what local meteorologists say to expect for snow totals through the end of the storm. The coastal storm could put daily and monthly snowfall records in jeopardy. The heaviest bands of snow are expected from early afternoon through early evening.
Much of the region has shut down ahead of the expected storm, with most school districts and local government offices closed. Public transit is largely operating with modified schedules and detours, and hundreds of flights to and from Philadelphia International Airport have been canceled. Road conditions, meanwhile, are expected to deteriorate as the day progresses, with streets becoming increasingly slick and snow-covered. Here’s a look at how much snow has fallen so far around the Philadelphia area, according to the weather service:
