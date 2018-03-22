Philadelphia weather: Latest updates from the day after the storm

Biggest snow of the season … so why wasn't it more disruptive?

Workers clear snow from walkways as snow falls on the Temple University campus.

It is the day after the fourth nor’easter in 21 days blew through the Philadelphia area, dumping about a foot of snow in some places, and the region is slowly returning to normal on this second full day of spring. Here’s how much snow fell around the region during the storm. Here’s the latest info you need to know about services after the snow.

Schools

Philadelphia public and parochial schools are on a two-hour delay, as are scores of other districts outside the city. But just as many schools outside the city will be closed for second day. NBC10 has an updated list.

Mass Transit

SEPTA Regional Rail Lines are operating on regular weekday schedules. Crews worked throughout the night and continue to to clear parking lots and station areas. Customers should plan for some delays.

Bus Routes 132 and 139 remain suspended due to weather conditions. About 20 additional routes are on detour due to road conditions. Conditions are still fluid and service impacts could differ by route. For details on changes to individual bus routes, check the System Status section on SEPTA’s website.

The Broad Street and Market-Frankford Lines are operating on regular weekday schedules.

Trolleys are operating on regular weekday schedules.

Norristown High Speed Line service is operating every 20 minutes.

CCT Paratransit will operate with delays likely due to road conditions.

PATCO is operating on a regular weekday schedule. Crews are still out clearing parking lots and walkways.

NJ Transit resumed regular weekday service on bus, rail and light rail on Thursday. Riders should anticipate possible delays and cancellations because of lingering storm impacts. Service on the Atlantic City Rail line suspended due to signal problems.

Amtrak is operating on a modified schedule. It says it will resume normal service Friday with the exception of the 5:30 a.m. Northeast Regional train from New York to Washington, which has been canceled.

Highways

Highways and major thoroughfares are wet with icy spots possible in places. Power outages may affect traffic lights in South Jersey.

Airport

Philadelphia International Airport reports 80 cancellations and some delays. Check your airline for flight status.

Government

Philadelphia city government offices will reopen at their regular times. Court are scheduled to reopen on a two-hour delay; people scheduled for jury duty should report at 10:15 a.m.

The city snow emergency declaration was lifted at 6 a.m. Anyone whose car was moved from a snow emergency route can call 215-686-SNOW to locate it.

Trash collections have resumed with residual delays. Residents are reminded Wednesday's trash and recycling will be picked up on Thursday. Thursday's collections are scheduled to be picked up Friday; Friday's on Saturday. https://t.co/2oVybReOzl — Phila. Streets Dept. (@PhilaStreets) March 22, 2018

New Jersey government offices and courts will reopen at their regular times.

The federal court in Camden is opening at 10 a.m.

Utilities

The storm spared Peco’s service area, but it hit hard in South Jersey, where Atlantic City Electric reported that more than 48,000 homes and businesses remained without power as of 11 a.m.

