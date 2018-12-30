*The Eagles need to beat Washington AND have the Vikings lose to Chicago. Both games are at 4:25 p.m.
*The Saints have clinched the No. 1 seed.
*The Rams will get the No. 2 seed with a win over the 49ers (4:25 start) OR a loss by the Bears.
*Either the Rams or Bears will be the No. 3 seed.
*The Cowboys have clinched the No. 4 seed.
*Seattle has clinched a wildcard bid and will be the No. 5 seed with a win over Arizona (4:25 start) OR a Minnesota loss.
*The Eagles can only be the No. 6 seed.
*Kansas City will be the No. 1 seed with a win over the Raiders (4:25 start) OR a loss by the Chargers at Denver (4:25 start).
*The Chargers will be the No. 1 seed with a win AND a Kansas City loss.
*New England will be the No. 1 seed with a win over the Jets (1 p.m. start) AND losses by Kansas City and the Chargers.
*Houston will clinch the AFC South and the No. 3 seed with a win over Jacksonville (1 p.m. start) OR a tie in Tennessee-Indy (8:25 start).
*Houston can jump to the No. 2 seed with a win AND a loss by New England.
*Houston can even move to the No. 1 seed with a win AND losses by the Chiefs, Chargers and Patriots.
*The Ravens will clinch the AFC North with a win over Cleveland (4:25 start) OR a loss by Pittsburgh to Cincinnati (4:25 start).
*Pittsburgh will win the division with a win AND a Baltimore loss or tie.
*Either the Chiefs or Chargers will be the No. 5 seed.
*Indianapolis will win the AFC South with a win at Tennessee AND a Houston loss.
*Tennessee will win the AFC South with a win AND a Houston loss.
*Tennessee can even jump to the No. 2 seed with a win AND losses by Houston, New England and Baltimore.
*If Houston wins, then the winner of Indianapolis-Tennessee gets the AFC’s final playoff berth.
We think.