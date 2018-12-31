LANDOVER, Md. – The Eagles took care of their part of their Week 17 playoff chances by dominating Washington in a 24-0 victory that might put the Eagles in the playoffs. The game ended before the Chicago Bears-Minnesota Vikings game completed, leaving the Eagles fans that took over FedEx Field chanting, “Let’s Go, Bears!”
It was the Eagles’ fifth win in six weeks, an end-of-season surge that makes the Super Bowl champions a dangerous team to face in the postseason. The one cause for concern was that Nick Foles left the game early with a chest injury. Nate Sudfeld took over. Before Foles left, though, he tied an NFL record with 25 consecutive completions in the game. He finished 28 of 33 for 221 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
Alshon Jeffery had 59 yards and a touchdown while Nelson Agholor caught two touchdowns for the first time in his career. The Eagles had the ball for more than 40 minutes of the game.
The Eagles defense set the tone from the first play of the game, when Rasul Douglas stepped in front of Josh Johnson’s pass for his third interception of the season. It was their first shutout since 2014.
And though the offense didn’t respond on the turnover – Foles threw an interception of his own with the Eagles in scoring range – there was little worry with the way the defense played. They didn’t allow a first down in the first quarter. So when Jake Elliott kicked a 33-yard field goal in the second quarter, it was all the Eagles needed.
The Eagles dominated the second quarter, taking the ball with more 12 minutes on the clock and giving it back to Washington with less than a minute. That was the time between a 19-play, 87-yard drive that took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock. It was their longest drive of the season. It included four third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion. The longest play went for 14 yards, but the Eagles had positive yards on all but three plays. Foles connected with Jeffery for a two-yard touchdown 36 seconds before halftime to give the Eagles a lead.
Foles did not have an incompletion on the drive. He didn’t have an incompletion on the first drive of the second half, when the Eagles were forced to punt. And when the offense got the ball back, Foles did not have an incompletion until the 12th play of a 13-play scoring drive. On the play after the incompletion, Foles hit Nelson Agholor for a six-yard touchdown.
The defense didn’t let up throughout the game. Even when Washington extended a drive with a fake punt, the Eagles didn’t let them near the end zone. When Washington was forced to go for a fourth down in the fourth quarter, Fletcher Cox had his sack dance ready.
The problem, though, was that Sudfeld had starting warming up during Cox’s sack. Foles went to the locker room, and Sudfeld needed to close the game.
Just to show that everything was working for the Eagles on Sunday, even Sudfeld brought the Eagles to the end zone. Sudfeld found Agholor for a 22-yard touchdown to give the Eagles a 24-0 lead. It was his first career touchdown. Sudfeld made sure to collect the ball. That was Sudfeld’s lone pass of the game.
It’s not yet know the severity of Foles' injury, but the best news for the Eagles is that question of who will play quarterback could now extend at least one more week.