The Eagles dominated the second quarter, taking the ball with more 12 minutes on the clock and giving it back to Washington with less than a minute. That was the time between a 19-play, 87-yard drive that took 11 minutes, 49 seconds off the clock. It was their longest drive of the season. It included four third-down conversions and a fourth-down conversion. The longest play went for 14 yards, but the Eagles had positive yards on all but three plays. Foles connected with Jeffery for a two-yard touchdown 36 seconds before halftime to give the Eagles a lead.