There was no reason to put him back out there – maybe there was no reason to still have him out there in the first place – so perhaps the caution was simply better late than never. The Eagles were in control of the game against a checked-out Redskins team from the early going. Washington offered some resistance on defense, but its offense was utterly toothless. For the game, the Redskins gained 89 net yards, and it didn’t look easy to get that many.