The Eagles beat the Redskins, 24-0, to finish 9-7 and earn a No. 6 seed in the playoffs.
Paul Domowitch graded each phase of the game. Read what he thinks, then offer up your own grades.
The Eagles’ running back-by-committee of Darren Sproles, Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams combined for 127 yards on 30 carries as the offense controlled the football for more than 43 minutes. The Eagles finished with 10 rushing first downs, tying their season high. Adams, who had averaged just 1.9 yards per carry the last two games, averaged 4.5 against the Redskins.
Grade: A
Nick Foles completed 28 of 33 passes and had 25 consecutive completions at one point, which tied the NFL record. He had a bad early interception that spoiled a scoring opportunity, but that really was his only mistake. Alshon Jeffery continued to flourish with Foles at quarterback, and Nelson Agholor had the first multiple-TD catch game of his career.
Grade: A
A week after holding Houston’s running backs to 13 yards on 11 carries, the Eagles shut down the Redskins ground game, holding them to 21 yards on 12 carries. Adrian Peterson had zero yards on four carries. The defense also did a nice job of not giving mobile quarterback Josh Johnson any running room. He finished with four yards on three carries.
Grade: A-plus
The best passer the Eagles probably faced Sunday was punter Tess Way, who had a seven-yard completion on a fake punt. Josh Johnson, who was signed by the Redskins just 3 ½ weeks ago, completed just 12 of 27 passes and averaged 3.4 yards per attempt. The Eagles didn’t give up a touchdown pass for only the third time this season, and Rasul Douglas had an early interception that set the tone for the defense.
Grade: A-plus
Jake Elliott hit a 33-yard field goal late in the first quarter to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead. Punter Cam Johnston had his second-lowest net average of the season, and the Redskins got one of its eight first downs on a pass by Tess Way on a fake punt. Darren Sproles was able to return just one of Way’s five punts, for two yards.
Grade: B
The Eagles dominated every aspect of this must-win game. Their offense controlled the ball for more than 43 minutes with a balanced (34 runs, 34 passes) attack. Ball-hawking corner Rasul Douglas intercepted Josh Johnson’s first pass of the game, and the Eagles’ front four put constant pressure on the journeyman quarterback, holding him to 3.4 yards per attempt.
Grade: A-plus
