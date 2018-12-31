The best passer the Eagles probably faced Sunday was punter Tess Way, who had a seven-yard completion on a fake punt. Josh Johnson, who was signed by the Redskins just 3 ½ weeks ago, completed just 12 of 27 passes and averaged 3.4 yards per attempt. The Eagles didn’t give up a touchdown pass for only the third time this season, and Rasul Douglas had an early interception that set the tone for the defense.