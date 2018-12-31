While Johnson isn’t a very accomplished quarterback and there is a reason why he was out of football until being signed by the Redskins on Dec. 5, he has good scrambling ability. Early in the second quarter the Redskins were moving with the ball on their own 44-yard line. Johnson had an open lane on a scramble, but a text-book open-field tackle by Malcolm Jenkins limited the gain to six yards. Had Johnson gotten by Jenkins, there was a lot of open territory. On the next play, even though he wasn’t credited with a tackle, defensive end Brandon Graham strung the play out on another Johnson run. Douglas came in to make the tackle for a loss of five. After that the Eagles took control by going on their scoring drive that elapsed nearly 12 minutes.