Pennsylvania’s Attorney General’s Office does not have a body camera policy recommendation for departments, but the Pennsylvania District Attorneys Association did release a policy guide in 2018 that stated departments should reserve the right to bar officers from viewing camera footage before providing an account if there is a use-of-force incident or if the officer is the subject of an internal affairs or criminal investigation. The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office allows officers to review camera footage before writing a police report, except in use-of-force cases. In those instances, a prosecutor has to give permission for an officer to see the video. Nationally, a 2014 report from the Department of Justice recommended officers be able to view video before making a statement.