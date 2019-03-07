A 30-year-old man was fatally stabbed at a Center City SEPTA subway station Thursday morning, the first full day of a strike by the transit agency’s police officers.
Philadelphia police said the man, who was not immediately identified, was stabbed once in his chest about 6:45 a.m. at the Broad Street Line’s Walnut-Locust Street station. The victim apparently then made his way to the street at the station’s Spruce Street entrance.
Medics took the man to Hahnemann University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:49 a.m.
Police said no weapon was found and did not immediately provide a suspect description.
SEPTA’s 178 police officers went on strike Wednesday afternoon in a dispute over work rules, but it is not clear that the slaying could have been prevented if they had remained on the job.
The transit agency said it did not anticipate that the strike would cause any service interruptions. SEPTA intends to rely on the department’s 49 supervisors to work 12-hour shifts to cover patrols. Philadelphia police will assist with enforcement at transit hubs in the city, while police in suburban communities will provide coverage at Regional Rail stations.