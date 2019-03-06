An issue that led to the walkout was SEPTA’s police regarding body cameras, said Omari Bervine, president of Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, which represents 178 SEPTA Police Department officers. SEPTA does not allow officers to review body camera footage before providing a statement when there is an investigation into officers’ conduct, he said. That police puts officers at a disadvantage, he said, if the details they provide differ from what’s on camera.