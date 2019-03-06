Police responsible for patrolling SEPTA’s stations and vehicles began a strike Wednesday afternoon.
SEPTA spokesman Andrew Busch confirmed a strike had begun at 3:30 p.m.
SEPTA is not anticipating the strike will cause any service interruptions. SEPTA intends to rely of the department’s 49 supervisors to work extended hours to cover patrols. Philadelphia police will assist with enforcement at transit hubs in the city, Busch said. Police in suburban communities will also provide coverage at Regional Rail stations.
SEPTA customers should continue to call 911 or dial SEPTA Transit Police dispatchers at 215-580-8111 if they need assistance, or to report suspicious or unusual activity. Customers can also report incidents to police using the SEPTA Transit Watch app.
By Wednesday afternoon, transit officers had gathered outside SEPTA’s headquarters at 1234 Market Street to picket.
An issue that led to the walkout was SEPTA’s police regarding body cameras, said Omari Bervine, president of Fraternal Order of Transit Police Lodge 109, which represents 178 SEPTA Police Department officers. SEPTA does not allow officers to review body camera footage before providing a statement when there is an investigation into officers’ conduct, he said. That police puts officers at a disadvantage, he said, if the details they provide differ from what’s on camera.
“If you are asking officers these questions, not about the material things of the incident, but about the minutiae,” Bervine said in an interview after the strike began, “there’s no way this officer’s recollection is ever going to be as accurate as a video depiction.”
The unreliability of memory challenged by a recorded video could result in an officer unintentionally providing false testimony, he said.
SEPTA had not responded to questions about its body camera policy Wednesday afternoon.
There were other issues regarding work rules and requests for improvements that were also unresolved, he said, though he declined to detail those.
Transit officers’ contract expired in March 2018, Bervine said, and negotiations had been underway since July of last year. Wages were a central concern for the union as recently as Monday, when the union released a statement highlighting a $30,000 pay differential between officers. The union argued that stagnant wages have caused 50 officers — about 20 percent of the workforce — to leave for other jobs.
By Wednesday, though, the wage issue was no longer a wedge between labor and management.
“It was our understanding that we were close enough on wages that it wouldn’t have held up a deal,” Bervine said.
The average salary for a SEPTA officer is $78,706, SEPTA reported, with overtime.
Wednesday morning, though, the body camera issue, among others, proved a serious sticking point. The union threatened to strike at noon, but continued talks for another three hours after that before walking out.
This story is developing.