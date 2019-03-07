City Council on Thursday passed a spot zoning bill that rezones the land surrounding St. Laurentius, Philadelphia’s first Polish Catholic Church, momentarily capping a years-long debate over what should happen to the historic property.
The bill, written by Council President Darrell Clarke and introduced by Councilman William K. Greenlee, faced no opposition, with 17 Council members voting in favor. The legislation rezones the area bounded by Berks, Memphis, Wilt, and Tulip Streets in Fishtown, which will allow for multifamily development to be built on a portion of the land.
St. Laurentius church, listed on the city’s historic register, has been the subject of significant controversy in recent years, as Fishtown residents debated what should happen to the property. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia moved to close it in 2014.
Many residents have supported developer Leo Voloshin’s plans to convert the building into 23 apartments. A smaller group of Fishtown residents, named the Faithful Laurentians, have opposed those plans, arguing that more should be done to save the inside of the church.
Voloshin, reached by phone Tuesday, said he intended to move forward with his apartment proposal, but he is still awaiting a report from an engineer to determine the final costs of preserving the exterior of the church.
Philadelphia’s Department of Licenses and Inspections on Tuesday said that the situation surrounding the church was “precarious" and that the stone facade that covers the church’s towers is expected “to fail at an accelerating rate.”