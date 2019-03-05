The assessment, completed by Philadelphia-based structural engineering firm Joseph B. Callaghan, Inc., determined that “although there has been little movement of the north towers as a whole,” the situation at St. Laurentius is “precarious and continuing to deteriorate,” the L&I statement said. Joseph B. Callaghan was hired by the Archdiocese of Philadelphia after five or six stones dislodged in January from the church’s facade and crashed through the scaffolding below. The engineering firm was tasked with conducting a visual inspection, as well as a 3D laser scan.