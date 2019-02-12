Since the Archdiocese of Philadelphia moved to close and deconsecrate St. Laurentius church in 2014, the controversy surrounding the Faithful Laurentians group has engaged neighborhood residents and onlookers almost as much as the fate of the church itself. The group — represented legally by attorney Hal Schirmer — has a now-defunct website and an unknown number of members. In an interview Tuesday, Schirmer declined to provide details about the size of the group, alleging that members could be identified and subject to harassment by nearby neighbors who support Voloshin’s project.