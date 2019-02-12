The abandoned St. Laurentius church in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood may be one step closer to being converted into apartments.
The Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled Tuesday that a small Fishtown neighborhood group called the Faithful Laurentians did not have legal standing to appeal a zoning decision that granted a developer approval to redevelop the former Catholic church into 23 apartments. After Philadelphia developer Leo Voloshin obtained zoning variances from the city in 2016, the Faithful Laurentians appealed to the Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas, and again to the Commonwealth Court, arguing each time that the variance was issued in error.
In its Tuesday decision, a panel of three judges ruled that the Faithful Laurentians did not qualify as an “aggrieved party” in the case because current and former members of the group failed to identify themselves as such at a hearing in front of Philadelphia’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.
“At the board’s hearing on Nov. 1, 2016, not a single person who testified identified themselves as a member of the Faithful Laurentians or stated that they were appearing on its behalf,” Judge Ellen Ceisler wrote in the opinion.
Since the Archdiocese of Philadelphia moved to close and deconsecrate St. Laurentius church in 2014, the controversy surrounding the Faithful Laurentians group has engaged neighborhood residents and onlookers almost as much as the fate of the church itself. The group — represented legally by attorney Hal Schirmer — has a now-defunct website and an unknown number of members. In an interview Tuesday, Schirmer declined to provide details about the size of the group, alleging that members could be identified and subject to harassment by nearby neighbors who support Voloshin’s project.
The Faithful Laurentians have opposed Voloshin’s plan to convert St. Laurentius to 23 apartments for more than two years, arguing that more should be done to preserve the church interior and its murals. Schirmer said last month that the group believes those interiors would be disrupted by the apartment plan.
St. Laurentius church — including its soaring copper spires — is listed on the city’s historic register.
The debate over the fate of St. Laurentius took on new urgency last month, when “five or six” stones fell from the church’s exterior facade. The nearby St. Laurentius Catholic School was closed for several days, and the Philadelphia Department of Licenses and Inspections ordered an engineer’s report and a 3D imaging study to “inform its decision on the condition of the property and next steps.”
L&I spokesperson Karen Guss said at the time that the agency would order partial or full demolition of the property if necessary to protect public safety.
On Tuesday, she said L&I was still waiting on the engineer’s report. If development at the site proceeds, Guss said, the agency would “work with the developer to make sure that [construction] is done in a safe, thoughtful way with all required inspections and engineering reports and safety measures in place.”
Schirmer said his clients have yet to decide whether to appeal the Commonwealth Court’s decision but called it “one of the dumbest decisions I’ve ever seen.” He cited a 2018 Commonwealth Court decision that ruled that the Faithful Laurentians exist as evidence the court “ignored [its own] prior findings.”
A potential appeal by the Faithful Laurentians could, however, be disrupted by legislation from City Council President Darrell Clarke that was introduced last month by Councilman William K. Greenlee. After the stones fell from the church, Clarke’s office drafted a bill to help push forward redevelopment by rezoning the St. Laurentius parcel.
Jane Roh, Clarke’s spokesperson, said in a January email that Clarke’s office believes there is “little community support for this obstructionist lawsuit.”
A committee hearing on Clarke’s legislation is expected to occur before the end of the month. Roh said Tuesday that the Commonwealth Court’s decision “means that we can proceed with rezoning and the developer can get the appropriate permits.”
In an interview Tuesday, Voloshin said he is waiting to see whether the group will appeal the decision. In the meantime, he said, “we are adamantly pursuing the remapping that Councilman Clarke put forward."
Last month, Voloshin expressed concern that remediating the building could possibly be too expensive now “because of the deterioration that has happened due to the weather.” Nearly 2½ years ago he estimated that structural restorations would cost nearly $1 million.
“I think the reality is that we’re going to try to make something work,” Voloshin said Tuesday. “We’re interested in preserving the building right now ... it just depends on how that report comes out.”
Earlier this year, community members expressed continued support for Voloshin’s proposal with a petition asking the Faithful Laurentians to cease their lawsuit. The organizer of the petition said last month that it had received several hundred signatures.
In a statement, A.J. Thomson, a neighbor who supported Voloshin’s apartment proposal, said Tuesday that if the Faithful Laurenitans “are as faithful to the St. Laurentius legacy and the school ... as they profess to be, they will stop their nonsensical, spiteful actions immediately.”
Thomson continued: "If their actions claim our historical church and our school, because of the delay solely caused by their selfish, misguided acts that may have rendered St Laurentius beyond repair, their shame in Fishtown will echo for generations.”