And on supervised injection sites, he has positioned Philadelphia to be the first in the country to open one. But at times Kenney’s seemed unwilling to wholeheartedly champion the idea. Remember the time he skipped the news conference announcing the city’s support for supervised injection sites, and instead promoted the upcoming WWE Royal Rumble. (Truly, only in Philadelphia.) And too often his administration has punted reporters’ questions to advocates looking to open a site, rather than offer their full-throated support.