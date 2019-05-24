“We have heard from many generous people about this, concerned about whether they can safely donate money,” said Ronda Goldfein, Safehouse’s vice president and the executive director of the AIDS Law Project of Pennsylvania. “I hope this will give potential funders a level of comfort. The IRS has looked at our very clear purpose -- we have said clearly there will be supervised injection, and we haven’t tried to be anything less than candid. And the IRS has granted this as a lawful public charity.”