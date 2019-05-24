Over the past few years, Philadelphia has become known as the face of the urban opioid crisis — both because of the images of the public manifestation of the crisis that came out of Kensington and one of the highest overdose death rates in the nation. The city has already spent millions of dollars on doses of naloxone to hand out, public awareness campaigns for treatment and overdose reversal trainings, clean ups in Kensington, shelter beds, and policing. The crisis is still raging.